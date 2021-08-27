Source: Cowboys Work Out Former Second-Round D-Lineman

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are working out defensive lineman Breeland Speaks - a former second-round NFL Draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs was spent time last year on the Dallas practice squad.

Waived by Kansas City at the September 2021 final cuts, Speaks (6-3, 285) spent a month on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad prior to his Nov. 3 release.

He came to Dallas and was on the practice squad for the final two months of last season before his deal expired.

But it was his flashing in Kansas City that remains the highlight of his resume - and the reason that, at just 25, he could get another chance.

“That defensive line position is probably our deepest position,” Chiefs GM Brett Veach told the media a year ago in September. “With Breeland, a different scheme from when he got here. I, and our staff, thought in his rookie year he did some things that you can really lay a foundation on. ... I will say this – credit to the kid – he did come in in shape and worked hard to get that weight off. Again, he was just up against a very deep and talented defensive line class.”

Speaks was a 2018 second-round draft decision of the Chiefs.He totaled 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks and appeared in all 16 games as a rookie. He spent part of his second-season campaign on injured reserve. The Ole Miss product also, while he was on IR, handed an NFL suspension of four games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

The Cowboys could simply be staying in touch with a just-in-case player, though earlier this week, as we reported, they worked out to other D-linemen, P.J. Hall and Daylon Mack.