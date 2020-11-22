SI.com
Source: Despite Illness, Cowboys DEs Lawrence & Gregory Plan To Play Vs. Vikings

Mike Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS - The Dallas Cowboys did not get much work out of the defensive end duo of DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory over the course of the week of practice inside The Star in Frisco, but here inside US Bank Stadium in Minnesota, both plan to work against the Vikings while they battle their way through illnesses, a source tells CowboysSI.com.

Coach Mike McCarthy early in the week suggested there was no concern related to COVID-19 for the pair.

The Cowboys enter Week 11 against the 4-5 Vikings with a 2-7 record and a all-hands-on-deck approach against Minnesota star running back Dalvin Cook, who leads the NFL in rushing. Lawrence, who is also playing with a balky knee, can be helpful as a run-stopper there. Gregory, who gets time at end along with Aldon Smith, has pass-rush skills that the Cowboys hope means he can get to the QB today, with Kirk Cousins under center for the Vikings.

Lawrence has just three sacks but said this week he's not interested in "numbers'' ... because his focus is on Super Bowl contention.

READ MORE: Lawrence: 'Not About Numbers; I'm Here For A Super Bowl'

Gregory was reinstated about a month ago after his long-standing NFL suspension due to violations of the league’s substance abuse policy back.

In addition to the good illness news (which should be paired with the return of starting QB Andy Dalton, back after dealing with both a concussion and a COVID issue), the Cowboys are moving All-Pro right guard Zack Martin to right tackle, with young Connor McGovern stepping in at guard.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Cowboys Moving All-Pro Martin To Tackle

The Vikings are shooting for a fourth straight win in this 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff, while the Cowboys are looking to end their four-game losing streak.

