Source: Despite Injuries and Inactivity, 'Don't Rule Out' LB Sean Lee For Cowboys Vs. Rams

FRISCO - Over the years, Sean Lee has been literally apologetic for the injury issues that have stifled what might've otherwise been a Hall-of-Fame career. But the Dallas Cowboys linebacker's do-the-right-thing approach to football is unbending. That's why, despite missing Wednesday and Thursday practices here at The Star with a pair of injuries, a team source tells CowboysSI.com, "Don't rule him out'' for the Week 15 visit from the Los Angeles Rams.

Lee, already battling a pectoral injury for the last few weeks, is now dealing with a thigh ailment, too.

“He will be limited if he does anything,” Dallas coach Jason Garrett said before Thursday’s practice, and indeed, Thursday was another day spent mostly with the training staff rather than involved on-field practice.

The 6-7 Cowboys are trying to cling to first place in the NFC East and they could use some help from the linebacking crew. The group has been led by Jaylon Smith, but doesn't have available Leighton Vander Esch, with a neck injury that may be far more serious than first thought. It's possible that Vander Esch, who will undergo more testing next week, may be done for the year. Vet Joe Thomas and rookie Luke Gifford can help ... But Lee has the pedigree.

Lee entered the NFL in 2010 and while he achieved Pro Bowl status, his career is pockmarked by injuries. He played in just seven games last year and 11 in 2017.

Dallas practices again today, with Friday usually serving as Lee's "maintenance day'' - a day off. He and the Cowboys medical team have decisions to make here, about staying the usual Friday-day-off course vs. getting some work in vs. allowing the intellectual Lee to simply wait until Sunday to suit up.

"Don't rule him out'' is the word. Sean Lee's "want-to'' reputation has earned him that optimistic respect.