Cowboy Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Source: Despite Injuries and Inactivity, 'Don't Rule Out' LB Sean Lee For Cowboys Vs. Rams

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Over the years, Sean Lee has been literally apologetic for the injury issues that have stifled what might've otherwise been a Hall-of-Fame career. But the Dallas Cowboys linebacker's do-the-right-thing approach to football is unbending. That's why, despite missing Wednesday and Thursday practices here at The Star with a pair of injuries, a team source tells CowboysSI.com, "Don't rule him out'' for the Week 15 visit from the Los Angeles Rams.

Lee, already battling a pectoral injury for the last few weeks, is now dealing with a thigh ailment, too.

“He will be limited if he does anything,” Dallas coach Jason Garrett said before Thursday’s practice, and indeed, Thursday was another day spent mostly with the training staff rather than involved on-field practice.

The 6-7 Cowboys are trying to cling to first place in the NFC East and they could use some help from the linebacking crew. The group has been led by Jaylon Smith, but doesn't have available Leighton Vander Esch, with a neck injury that may be far more serious than first thought. It's possible that Vander Esch, who will undergo more testing next week, may be done for the year. Vet Joe Thomas and rookie Luke Gifford can help ... But Lee has the pedigree. 

Lee entered the NFL in 2010 and while he achieved Pro Bowl status, his career is pockmarked by injuries. He played in just seven games last year and 11 in 2017.

Dallas practices again today, with Friday usually serving as Lee's "maintenance day'' - a day off. He and the Cowboys medical team have decisions to make here, about staying the usual Friday-day-off course vs. getting some work in vs. allowing the intellectual Lee to simply wait until Sunday to suit up.

"Don't rule him out'' is the word. Sean Lee's "want-to'' reputation has earned him that optimistic respect.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

‘Brass Knuckles’: QB Dak’s Tough-Guy T-Shirt and Cowboys vs. Rams Injury Update

Mike Fisher

The Rams vs. Cowboys Injury Update Features a Healthy-Enough Dak Prescott - And a Tough-Message T-Shirt

Tank Testifies: 'It's Time For Me To Step Up,' Says Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Do A Lot Of Talking But Maybe DeMarcus Lawrence's Vocal Position on Week 15 Against The Rams Is Worth A Listen

ESPN's Finebaum: Urban Meyer Couldn't Co-Exist With Cowboys' Jerry Jones Beyond One Game

Mike Fisher

ESPN College Football Expert Paul Finebaum Calls the Idea of A Dallas Cowboys Marriage Between Jerry Jones and Coach Urban Meyer 'Hilarious'

Antwaun Woods Set To Add To 'Newsworthy' Season By Getting Healthy for Cowboys

Mike Fisher

This Has Been A 'Newsworthy' Season For Antwaun Woods - For All The Wrong Reasons. Getting Healthy for the Dallas Cowboys Could Change Some Of That

'Squeezed': The Truth About Cowboys Cap Plans for CB Byron Jones

Mike Fisher

Amid The Usual Breathless Sunday Morning TV Reports, We Turn Back The Reporting Clock to Reveal The Truth About the Dallas Cowboys Cap Plans for CB Byron Jones

Rams At Cowboys Injury News: 2 Dallas Starters Returning On Defense

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Are Hoping To Return A Pair Of Starters To Their Defense, Starting With Today's Practice In Preparation For Week 15 Against the Rams

Skip Bayless, Odell Beckham Jr. and The Cowboys: Is There A Journalistic Connection Here?

Mike Fisher

A "Lost'' Odell Beckham Jr. Is In The News Because He Always Is. The "Lost'' Dallas Cowboys Are In The News Because They Always Are. And Skip Bayless Is ... Well, Skip. Is There A Journalistic Connection Here?

'Grab-Bag Garrett': Who Are These Cowboys Who 'Play The Right Way' Toward Lineup Changes?

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Is Talking About Lineup Changes To 'Guys Who Play The Right Way.' But This 'Grab-Bag' Answer Brings Up More Questions Than Answers

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Hand Injuries: 'We're Good To Go' For Rams Game

Mike Fisher

For The Last Few Weeks, The Dallas Cowboys Have Spent Time Figuring Out If And When Dak Prescott Should Wear Gloves On His Hands. Today, The Issue: Injuries To Dak's Hands Themselves

'Maher'y Christmas': Cowboys Cut Struggling Kicker And Sign Kai Forbath

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Conducted A Pair of Tryouts In Recent Days And Now Have Their Change As They Cut Kicker Brett Maher and Sign Kai Forbath