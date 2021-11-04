Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Source: DNP for CeeDee Lamb, But Dallas Cowboys Have Prediction for Broncos Game

    Coach Mike McCarthy termed the Lamb injury a "sprained ankle,'' and at this early stage it does not yet seem a serious concern.
    Author:

    FRISCO - Last Sunday night's 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings? Receiver CeeDee Lamb got through that outing just fine, even with his complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and then subjected to a dirty play.

    "He choked the f— out of me,'' Lamb complained via a video originally distributed by the Cowboys in which Lamb can be seen on the Dallas bench talking to teammates about Harrison Smith's grabbing Lamb around the neck.

    But on Wednesday afternoon, Lamb showed up on the Dallas injury report with an ankle problem that, as it turns out, was sustained during that day's workout here at The Star in Frisco.

    No image description

    ro lamb america
    Play

    Source: Cowboys Predict CeeDee Lamb Game Status

    Coach Mike McCarthy termed the Lamb injury a "sprained ankle,'' and at this early stage it does not yet seem a serious concern.

    just now
    dak 1 gi
    Play

    Dak Reveals ‘What I Learned’ from Sitting Out

    Dak Prescott meets with the media and the Cowboys QB sets an upbeat mood.

    3 hours ago
    dak broncos
    Play

    Dak vs. Broncos: 'Plan is to Practice and Play'

    There is obviously a clearing up of risk with Dak's calf ... and there is now more clarity than ever when it comes to Sunday's plan.

    6 hours ago

    Coach Mike McCarthy termed the injury a "sprained ankle,'' and at this early stage it does not yet seem a serious concern. Indeed, we're told that Lamb is likely to be fine by Sunday, and on Thursday, he started the day on the cords with two other receivers ...

    Here's the Thursday injury report ...

    A source tells CowboysSI.com that even though Lamb was a Thursday DNP, he is expected to play on Sunday.

    The Cowboys do have depth at the position, with the receivers room starring Pro Bowl pass-catcher Amari Cooper, emerging standout Ced Wilson and Michael Gallup, who is coming back from his calf injury and is now practicing.

    "We just want to see him get through a full week and then evaluate it,'' McCarthy said of Gallup. "I thought he had a really good week last week, so we'll just see how it goes. We're kind of up in the air on where he is."

    Ideally, they are not up in the air on Lamb, the Cowboys' stellar wide receiver who frequently gets fined by the league for what amounts to an untucked jersey but who now might get some level of satisfaction as the NFL simply must fine Smith for his choke hold.

    More satisfying still for Lamb and the 6-1 Dak Prescott-led Cowboys as they prepare for Sunday's visit by the Broncos? Good health. And another win.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    ro lamb america
    News

    Source: Cowboys Predict CeeDee Lamb Game Status

    just now
    dak 1 gi
    News

    Dak Reveals ‘What I Learned’ from Sitting Out

    3 hours ago
    dak broncos
    News

    Dak vs. Broncos: 'Plan is to Practice and Play'

    6 hours ago
    Cowboys - Von
    News

    Source Reveals: Did Cowboys Try to Trade for Von Miller?

    7 hours ago
    zeke rush
    News

    Zeke: 'A Top-5 Moment' in Cowboys Career

    9 hours ago
    E7B06D66-A0F6-4E6A-843E-83471D14A87C
    News

    CeeDee Lamb: He 'Choked the F--- Out of Me’

    19 hours ago
    36420135-C411-4A8A-8431-4C85479BCA2D
    News

    Cowboys Christmas At The Star

    22 hours ago
    dak kellen blue
    News

    ‘Different Dak’: Prescott Still on Cowboys New Injury Report

    Nov 3, 2021