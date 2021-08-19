August 19, 2021
Source Reveals Cowboys Injury News on La'el Collins

It's good news on Collins, and good progress for quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper.
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle La’el Collins has his body in better shape that it has been in his adult life, all a positive response to the hip injury that cost him the entirety of the 2020 NFL season. And Dallas is coming off a year during which he and fellow O-line stars Tyron Smith and Zack Martin also missed substantial time.

So when Collins exits practice, as we saw him do from inside Ford Center at The Star in Frisco during Wednesday's practice? Yes, that's a cause for concern.

"Everything is OK,'' a source told CowboysSI.com a few hours after the session, which saw Collins go to the training staff to have them check on soreness in his neck and shoulder.

Collins, working alongside alongside the aforementioned tandem of future Hall-of-Famers Martin and Smith, make this an imposing offensive line ...

