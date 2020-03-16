CowboyMaven
Source: Robert Quinn is a 'Hot Commodity' But FA Open to Cowboys Return

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys free agent defensive end Robert Quinn recently told CowboysSI.com how much he'd like to return to Dallas to play with "my brothers.'' But a host of other NFL teams would like him to join their family, too.

A source close to the Quinn situation tells us that he is a "hot commodity,'' likely as a Tier-1 free agent who could greatly exceed in APY the $11 million figure many have guessed at.

The Cowboys have touched base on this first day of NFL free agency with a number of their own players, starting with QB Dak Prescott (who gets the franchise tag) and receiver Amari Cooper (who gets to go free despite intense negotiations with Dallas in the last 24 hours). Dallas has signed tight end Blake Jarwin, and will want to stay in touch with, among others, cornerback Byron Jones and Quinn.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently said Quinn is “one of the top people ... that I’ve ever been associated with. He’s the real deal. ... He really helped us last year. So I’m hopeful that we can do something to keep him.''

But "hope'' might not be good enough. And "brotherhood'' might not be good enough, either.

Quinn, 29, appeared in 14 games with the Cowboys in 2019 and led the team with 11.5 sacks after coming to Dallas in a give-away trade with Miami. He's a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year who, as he told CowboysSI.com, ""Overall, I guess I proved to people I've still got it.''

The "proof'' is about to be in the contract.

