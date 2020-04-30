Sources: CeeDee Lamb to Wear 88 With Cowboys

FRISCO - Jersey No. 88 has significance in Dallas Cowboys lore. It has significance in Jerry Jones’ past. And now it’s about to have significance to CeeDee Lamb’s ... everything.

On Thursday night following Lamb’s NFL Draft first-round selection by the Cowboys, the Oklahoma receiver told 105.3 The Fan he’d be “rockin’ No. 10.” But a bit later, owner Jones waxed romantically about the fact that a beloved old Arkansas teammate of his, the late Jerry Lamb, had worn 88 with the Razorbacks.

And as always, in Dallas there is the tempting “88 Club” tradition. Drew Pearson wore it and became a Hall-of-Fame-level star. Later, Michael Irvin wore 88 on three Super Bowl championship teams on his way to Canton. And most recently, Dez Bryant wore 88 as he rose to stardom and became the franchise’s all-time leader in TD catches.

Now, per two sources, the number will be worn by rookie wideout Lamb, the 17th pick in the draft. ... a move that is meant to be an honor, but one that brings with it heightened expectations - all the way up to the owner.

“We’re going to have his namesake come on here and wear ol’ No. 88,” Jones said over the weekend, connecting the two Lambs. “Just like Michael and Dez and those guys, we’ve got us a wide receiver. And let me tell you one thing: if CeeDee’s got the ‘competes’ and the heart of that Jerry Lamb, he’ll be bad to the bone.”