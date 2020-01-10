Sources: Cowboys D-Coordinator Job Nearly Went to McCarthy Old Friend Whitt Jr. Before It Went to Older Friend Nolan

FRISCO - The coaching profession is often a "who-you-know'' business. And in the case of new Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, maybe a "who've-you-known-longer'' business.

Nolan, 60, became the head coach in San Francisco, where his first major hire was McCarthy's first major job, as the Niners offensive coordinator. Nolan, with 33 years of NFL experience including his present post as the Saints linebackers coach, is credentialed in every possible way; Dallas will mark his eighth different city in which he's worked as a defensive coordinator.

But none of his credentials are more important than his long association with McCarthy, who this week was named head coach of the Cowboys, a job that is clearly giving him the authority to pick his own staff.

And two sources tell CowboysSI.com that at one time in recent days, the pick for defensive coordinator was going to be Joe Whitt Jr. Whitt Jr. is also highly-credentialed. Whitt Jr., 41, joined McCarthy's Packers staff in 2008 as a quality-control assistant, and then spent a decade as a top aide on defense, first as the secondary coach and then in 2018 - McCarthy's final season in Green Bay - as his defensive passing game coordinator.

Whitt Jr. held that role last year in Cleveland before the staff was fired, good timing for him to be free to join McCarthy. ... and then, according to people close to the situation, a shift at The Star: Nolan would get the top defensive job; maybe Whitt Jr. could come in under him at another spot?

But instead, Whitt Jr. has joined the Falcons as their secondary coach, and it's now up to Nolan to help McCarthy build the defensive staff in Dallas.

Why did Mike Nolan get chosen over Joe Whitt Jr. Maybe because he's a better and more seasoned coach. Or maybe - given the fact that McCarthy's career was once jump-started by being hired by Nolan - he's just an older friend.