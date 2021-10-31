Sources: Cowboys Told, ‘Prepare for Dak to be OUT’

Two sources tell CowboysSI.com that in the team meeting on Saturday here in Minneapolis, Cowboys players were informed to anticipate playing without Prescott.

MINNEAPOLIS - The Dallas Cowboys may remain “hopeful” - the word one source uses to explain the Sunday game status of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who this week has pushed to play against Minnesota.

Prescott spent the week rehabbing, ramping up and “pushing … 100 percent” in his quest to overcome the right calf injury sustained two weeks ago during his game-winning TD throw in an OT win at New England. All indications are that he passed the medical “thresholds” that coach Mike McCarthy talked of, as the club wants to be cautious in making sure the injury “doesn’t linger,” as Prescott said.

If it was my call and it was totally up to me, yes,” Prescott said Thursday when asked about playing. “But this is something I agree with the experts. I don’t want it to linger. I don’t want this to be week after week, ‘Are we going through this?’

“To me, it’s just about getting better, controlling what I can.”

Prescott was a participant in the all-important Saturday “launch practice” - maybe enough to lock him into the lineup - but a source said the medical staff wants to monitor the MVP candidate’s status on Sunday before finalizing a decision on playing Prescott over backup Cooper Rush.

And that monitoring can of course continue, despite the Saturday night meeting.

Prescott, who on Friday mourned the death of his grandmother, is the centerpiece player of the NFC East-leading Cowboys, who at 5-1 have reeled off five straight wins. He made it clear that if this was the playoffs, he’d be “100-percent” starting.

But he also noted, “Every game is important, adding that is his mind, he’s spent the week planning to start.

“I felt like I could get out here and play in a game and be ready to go,” said Prescott, though the cautious Cowboys - “hopeful” though they may be - are telling themselves to ready for Rush.

