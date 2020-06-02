CowboyMaven
Sources: Cowboys Scrap Oxnard Plan; Training Camp Will Stay Home in Frisco

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys’ problem with Oxnard - not that it’s Oxnard’s fault - began a couple of months ago, when a “lay-of-the-land” visit to California by coach Mike McCarthy was scrapped.

The reasoning then? COVID-19.

The reasoning now, as the club - which for most of a decade-and-half has spent summer For 14 summer training camp in Oxnard, California, their home-away-from home - will follow a soon-to-be-announced NFL mandate to dump training camp travel?

COVID-19.

Sources tell CowboysSI.com that training camp in Oxnard is off - and that summer camp in some form at the facility in Frisco is on. 

“As a staff, we’re planning for a full training camp, and we’re also planning for a training camp in Oxnard; we’re planning for a training camp in Frisco,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on a conference call recently. “We spent an enormous amount of time in the planning phase because it is our first camp together. So we’re just trying to be ready for when the NFL and those big decisions are made that we’re not running around trying to adhere to a different schedule.”

Dallas was prepared to “adhere” to two different schedules.

But now we will see Dallas conduct a most unusual session ... with the good news being that The Star in Frisco is uniquely structured to handle the demands of a full camp, and with the bad news being ... well, all of the bad news sports and America has recently endured in general.

