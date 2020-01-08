CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Sources: Philbin is McCarthy's Choice as New Cowboys Assistant Head Coach

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Joe Philbin, a long-time associate of new Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, is McCarthy's choice to serve as his offensive line coach along with the title of "assistant head coach,'' two sources tell CowboysSI.com.

That likely means an exit for O-line coach Marc Colombo, a former Cowboys player who was by any measure a success in the role - and a favorite of the Jones family. The fact that the Joneses didn't force Colombo on the new coach is a change in the way the Cowboys have operated for the last 25 years ... so while it may be "unfair'' to Colombo, a properly-run organizational chart would call for the head coach to choose his staff.

Philbin was on McCarthy’s staff from 2006 until he was hired as the Miami Dolphins head coaching job in 2012. Philbin went 26-30 before being fired in 2016 and eventually worked his way back to a return to Green Bay, where McCarthy was the head coach. He served as interim coach of the Packers for the last four games of the 2018 season after McCarthy was fired. He did not coach in 2019.

Philbin will join a Cowboys staff with a wealth of NFL head coaching experience, with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula both having been head coaches with the 49ers while new special-teams coordinator John Fassel once served an interim head coach with the Rams.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What New Head Coach Will Mean to Cowboys Commitment To 2020 Signings of Dak and Amari

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Committed To the 2020 Signings of Free-Agent Stars Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper - But The New Had Coach Should Have A Say

Cowboys Plan to Upgrade Special Teams With Hiring of Rams Coach John Fassel

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Coaching Tracker keeps moving with Plan to Upgrade Special Teams With Hiring of Rams Coach John Fassel

The Top 4 Reasons the Jones Family Chose McCarthy to Coach the Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Dallas Hopes There Is Plenty of Justification for the Big Move. But Here, The Top 4 Reasons the Jones Family Chose McCarthy to Coach the Cowboys

Cowboys Jerry Jones' Attraction To New Head Coach Mike McCarthy: 'I Heard Bells!'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Jerry Jones' Attraction To New Head Coach Mike McCarthy Reminds the Owner of Stories of Love and Marriage: 'I Heard Bells!'

Why McCarthy Over Garrett for Cowboys? 'Fear, Accountability and Discipline'

Mike Fisher

The '53 Brands' Dallas Cowboys May Be In For A Big Change If It's True That New Coach McCarthy Will Bring 'Fear, Accountability and Discipline'

How We Know New Cowboys Coach McCarthy Will 'Feed Zeke'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Critics Are Painting a Picture That Causes Concern About How We Know New Coach McCarthy Will 'Feed Zeke.' History Eases Those Concerns

Cowboys Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Could Work For New Coach McCarthy

Mike Fisher

CowboysSI.com's Dallas Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Could Work For New Coach McCarthy's 2020 Cowboys

Kellen Moore Staying With Cowboys - But He Shouldn’t Be McCarthy’s Play-Caller

Mike Fisher

At 31, Kellen Moore Is The Dallas Offensive Coordinator Moving Forward under New Coach Mike McCarthy. So He's Staying With Cowboys - But Is He The Play-Caller?

Source: Coach Joey McGuire Plans to Stay At Baylor to Pursue Job Left Open By Rhule's Move to NFL

Mike Fisher

A Source Tells CowboysSI.com That Assistant Coach Joey McGuire Plans to Stay At Baylor to Pursue The Job Left Open By Matt Rhule's Move to the NFL's Carolina Panthers

While Cowboys Say 'Goodbye' to Garrett, Dez Bryant - With 'No Sympathy' - Says 'Good Riddance'

Mike Fisher

Dez Bryant Puts Outgoing Coach Jason Garrett On Blast, Saying His Dismissal Means the While Cowboys Can Now 'Become Real Contenders'