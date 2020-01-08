Sources: Philbin is McCarthy's Choice as New Cowboys Assistant Head Coach

FRISCO - Joe Philbin, a long-time associate of new Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, is McCarthy's choice to serve as his offensive line coach along with the title of "assistant head coach,'' two sources tell CowboysSI.com.

That likely means an exit for O-line coach Marc Colombo, a former Cowboys player who was by any measure a success in the role - and a favorite of the Jones family. The fact that the Joneses didn't force Colombo on the new coach is a change in the way the Cowboys have operated for the last 25 years ... so while it may be "unfair'' to Colombo, a properly-run organizational chart would call for the head coach to choose his staff.

Philbin was on McCarthy’s staff from 2006 until he was hired as the Miami Dolphins head coaching job in 2012. Philbin went 26-30 before being fired in 2016 and eventually worked his way back to a return to Green Bay, where McCarthy was the head coach. He served as interim coach of the Packers for the last four games of the 2018 season after McCarthy was fired. He did not coach in 2019.

Philbin will join a Cowboys staff with a wealth of NFL head coaching experience, with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula both having been head coaches with the 49ers while new special-teams coordinator John Fassel once served an interim head coach with the Rams.