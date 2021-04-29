Sources: Saints Trade Up Target Is Sewell; Cowboys NFL Draft Plan Intact

The New Orleans Saints are eyeing a significant trade up in the 2021 NFL Draft. Could this impact the Dallas Cowboys?

FRISCO - As the start of the 2021 NFL Draft approaches, the New Orleans Saints appear set on shaking things up. A team that feels they are just a piece or two away from contention and have proven in the past not to be shy of making a splash.

Two league sources tell CowboysSI.com that the Saints are working toward a potential trade up in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. … and into the top 10 of the draft order.

Further. sources tell us that target is a “top/5 guy” - and that is Oregon tackle Penei Sewell.

There has been some thoughts that New Orleans is eyeing a move for one of the better cornerback prospects to pair opposite of Marshon Lattimore.

With the Cowboys eyeing a top cornerback prospect, a potential trade up attempt by the Saints could have a direct impact on Dallas' plans - had the Saints been thinking corner. … Whether it's Patrick Surtain II of Alabama or Jaycee Horn of South Carolina, ..: and the Cowboys would like to add one of them to their defense.

We are told the “lean” is now to Horn.

So New Orleans is moving and shaking. But Dallas has no reason to be shaken just yet.

