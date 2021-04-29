HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
Sources: Saints Trade Up Target Is Sewell; Cowboys NFL Draft Plan Intact

The New Orleans Saints are eyeing a significant trade up in the 2021 NFL Draft. Could this impact the Dallas Cowboys?
FRISCO - As the start of the 2021 NFL Draft approaches, the New Orleans Saints appear set on shaking things up. A team that feels they are just a piece or two away from contention and have proven in the past not to be shy of making a splash. 

Two league sources tell CowboysSI.com that the Saints are working toward a potential trade up in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. … and into the top 10 of the draft order.

Further. sources tell us that target is a “top/5 guy” - and that is Oregon tackle Penei Sewell.

There has been some thoughts that New Orleans is eyeing a move for one of the better cornerback prospects to pair opposite of Marshon Lattimore. 

READ MORE: Cowboys NFL Draft: Broaddus Mock - Big Decision At 10

With the Cowboys eyeing a top cornerback prospect, a potential trade up attempt by the Saints could have a direct impact on Dallas' plans - had the Saints been thinking corner. … Whether it's Patrick Surtain II of Alabama or Jaycee Horn of South Carolina, ..: and the Cowboys would like to add one of them to their defense. 

We are told the “lean” is now to Horn.

READ MORE: Cowboys NFL Plan: Draft No. 1 Defensive Star At No. 10

So New Orleans is moving and shaking. But Dallas has no reason to be shaken just yet.

READ MORE: Pitts Drafted By Cowboys In 'Shocker,' Predicts TE's Dad

