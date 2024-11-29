Spanish broadcast call of DeMarvion Overshown's insane pick-6 will fire you up
Dallas Cowboys fans had a lot to be thankful for on Thursday evening when the team hosted the division rival New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
The Dallas defense put on a show, with Micah Parsons and DeMarvion Overshown leading the way. No single play was more impressive, however, than Overshow's superhuman pick-six.
It is must-see TV.
And, now, everyone can relive the action in an even more epic way.
The Cowboys released video of the play, but this time with the audio from the Spanish broadcast. As we often see, the excitement reaches an entirely new level.
Inject it into my veins.
Overshown had plenty of hype in training camp and everyone was excited to see what he could do with his physical tools when healthy, and he has gone above and beyond.
The future is bright for Overshown; let's just hope he stays in Big D.
