Cowboys Country

Spanish broadcast call of DeMarvion Overshown's insane pick-6 will fire you up

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was all over the field on Thanksgiving, but no play was as spectacular of his pick-six. Now, we relive it with the Spanish call.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown celebrates his interception touchdown return during the second quarter against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown celebrates his interception touchdown return during the second quarter against the New York Giants. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys fans had a lot to be thankful for on Thursday evening when the team hosted the division rival New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

The Dallas defense put on a show, with Micah Parsons and DeMarvion Overshown leading the way. No single play was more impressive, however, than Overshow's superhuman pick-six.

It is must-see TV.

MORE: Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants Thanksgiving Week 13

And, now, everyone can relive the action in an even more epic way.

The Cowboys released video of the play, but this time with the audio from the Spanish broadcast. As we often see, the excitement reaches an entirely new level.

Inject it into my veins.

Overshown had plenty of hype in training camp and everyone was excited to see what he could do with his physical tools when healthy, and he has gone above and beyond.

The future is bright for Overshown; let's just hope he stays in Big D.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

5 winners & 2 losers as Cowboys feast against struggling Giants on Thanksgiving Day

Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants Thanksgiving Week 13

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Thanksgiving Player of the Game

Why DeMarvion Overshown can't wear jersey number 0 with Dallas Cowboys

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News