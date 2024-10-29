Star receiver's injury robs Cowboys of dream match-up in Week 11
For the second year in a row, we were supposed to have Stefon Diggs vs. Trevon Diggs. Also for the second year in a row, that won't happen due to an ACL tear.
In 2023, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs tore his ACL ahead of Week 3. That meant when the Cowboys traveled to play the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, he wouldn't be facing his brother, Stefon Diggs.
This year, we were supposed to see the two go at it once again, with Trevon healthy and Stefon now a member of the Houston Texans. The two teams are scheduled to play on Monday Night Football in Week 11 but again, the brothers won't face off.
Houston announced Tuesday that their star receiver will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL on Sunday. The elder Diggs went down while running a route, and while he was able to walk off on his own power, there was plenty of concern.
The Texans are 6-2 and could be a nightmare for Dallas thanks to a powerful run game led by Joe Mixon. They should also have Nico Collins back by then. The fourth-year wideout was leading the league in receiving yardage before suffering a hamstring injury and will pose a significant threat to the Cowboys' secondary.
