Dress Rehearsal For Some Starters? Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans GAME DAY

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys are looking for their first preseason victory in the battle for Texas against the Houston Texans in a game that will feature some starters playing together for the first time in two years.

For the Cowboys, offensive linemen Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, La'el Collins are all expected to play for the first time together since 2019. Wide receiver Amari Cooper will also make his anticipated return, expected to play about 10-12 snaps after being sidelined with an ankle injury. Defensive starters will play the first half Saturday vs. Houston, but the younger offensive players will get in the game earlier than that, according to Dallas coach Mike McCarthy.

Cowboys who won't see action: quarterback Dak Prescott, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The latest on Prescott's shoulder, which will keep him from playing during preseason, here.

Fresh from a solid preseason win against the Green Bay Packers, the Houston Texans are looking to build some positive momentum. According to Coach David Culley, all healthy players should play this week (excluding QB Deshaun Watson). This means three-time Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram and Texans 2020 receiving leader Brandin Cooks will likely see some snaps.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (0-2) and Houston Texans (1-0)

ODDS: The Cowboys opened as 3.5 point favorites on FanDuel. The over/under is 37 total points.

GAME TIME: 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 21, 2021

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, TX

TV/RADIO: CBS 11, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Ezekiel Elliott on missing Prescott:

"We have a lot of veteran pieces and a lot of guys who have played a lot of football. So it does suck we are not able to practice all together right now, but we will pick up when he gets back."