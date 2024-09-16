Stephen A. Smith predictably couldn't wait to roast Cowboys' Week 2 stinker
Well, Dallas Cowboys fans knew this was coming. Stephen A. Smith came out swinging on ESPN First Take Monday morning to roast the team for a Week 2 letdown against the New Orleans Saints.
Stephen A. was ready to fire off the jokes and had one in the chamber to start the show.
The professional Cowboys hater fired off a new nickname for the team after the defense failed to show up against Derek Carr and company.
Stephen A. referred to the Cowboys as "Allas," because there was no D.
Cowboys fans are used to watching Stephen A. roast the team at any chance he can, but this time, he is right.
The team allowed 432 total yards in the 44-19 loss and was only able to record one sack and one turnover.
Things will need to change in time for the team's Week 3 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson.
Micah Parsons takes blame off defensive coordinator after allowing 44 points