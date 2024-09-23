Stephen A. Smith trolls Cowboys fans with meme of viral sad fan
The Dallas Cowboys suffered another defeat at home, falling to the Baltimore Ravens, 28-25, after getting off to a slow start. Dallas made a late run to make things interesting, but it was too little, too late.
It marks consecutive weeks that the Cowboys' rushing attack and run defense was abysmal, leaving everyone searching for answers.
One person, however, knew exactly what the team needed: more trolling.
ESPN analyst and notorious Dallas Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith wasted no time coming after the Cowboys faithful as they soaked in their misery.
Last week, Stephen A. opened ESPN First Take by roasting the Cowboys' defense for not showing up against the New Orleans Saints. This week, Stephen A. couldn't wait until the show and immediately fired off a tweet mocking the team's fans.
Stephen A. used a meme of a fan who went viral during the game looking sad with a ridiculous oversized hat, photoshopping his laughing face over the fan.
Totally on brand.
Stephen A. has made a living out of being a Cowboys hater, so it comes as no surprise that he will take a shot at any opportunity.
But, to be fair, the Cowboys have been a laughing stock the past two weeks and it's up to the team to perform and make the haters eat crow. If not, the Stephen A.'s of the world will continue to eat up their failures.
