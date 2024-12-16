Stephen Jones comments on Micah Parsons' Dallas Cowboys future
Dallas Cowboys Nation was in a stir over the weekend after questionable comments made by team COO Stephen Jones about star defender Micah Parsos.
Jones hinted that Parsons' future in Dallas could be in question with the team reconsidering a long-term extension.
That led to speculation about trading Parsons in the offseason.
MORE: Cowboys COO Stephen Jones has firm stance on Micah Parsons trade rumors
However, during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan Jones attempted to clear up his comments and his plans for Parsons with the team moving forward.
"We see Micah as being a Cowboy for a long time," Jones said.
"We've said all along that our goal was to sign all three of those guys [Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons] and that's still our goal."
The comments are news to Cowboys fans' ears with Parsons continuing to prove he is a game changer on the defensive side of the field.
This season, Parsons has recorded 32 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Parsons recorded multiple sacks in several games.
If Parsons were to leave the Cowboys, it would be a devastating blow for the franchise. There is no denying Parsons is a generational player, so the team needs to do everything in their power to lock up Parsons for the long run.
