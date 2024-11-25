Stephen Jones offers questionable injury update on Dallas Cowboys stars
The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day in a matchup featuring two teams with little at stake beyond draft positioning and postgame turkey legs.
According to Jon Machota, Stephen Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan and shared that the Cowboys will receive some reinforcements, as Brandin Cooks and Tyler Smith are expected to be available.
However, the status of Zack Martin and Jake Ferguson remains unclear, with Jones describing their chances of playing as "a little more of a long shot" compared to Trevon Diggs, who has "a chance" to play.
The phrasing is admittedly puzzling—what exactly is "a little more of a long shot" than "a chance"?
In terms of how these statuses might translate to the official injury report on game day, a "chance" could likely correspond to a designation of doubtful or even questionable, leaning towards the latter if there's genuine optimism.
On the other hand, "a little more of a long shot" suggests the player is more likely to be listed as out or, at best, doubtful.
