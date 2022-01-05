Super Bowl Move to Dallas Cowboys Stadium? NFL Making COVID Plans

Super Bowl LVI is currently scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 13, at the brand new SoFi Stadium, just outside of Los Angeles.

FRISCO - The NFL, trying to be prepared in case state COVID restrictions get in the way of the plan to play Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is looking into the availability of other emergency venues - including Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirms that the NFL is conducting a search into backup venues for this year’s Super Bowl - but that the league does that every year.

“We plan on playing Super Bowl LVI as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13,” McCarthy said via WFAA. “As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances.

Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to culminate another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would of course not only love to have his team play in this year’s Super Bowl, but is also desirous of having his home stadium in Arlington again serve as host of the big game.

But nobody wants to see COVID turn the NFL and the Super Bowl upside-down in this way - and in that sense, the situation is at least just a bit atypical.

