Takeaway-Starved Cowboys Sign 'McCarthy Guy' Safety Clinton-Dix

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - In 2016, Ha-Ha Clinton Dix represented the Green Bay Packers in the Pro Bowl after recording a career-high five interceptions. In 2020? He represents new Mike McCarthy's idea of a ballhawk as the safety, 27, has signed a one-year deal to join the Dallas Cowboys secondary.

Clinton-Dix, who played for the Cowboys coach in Green Bay from 2014-18, gets $4 million, including $2.5 million guaranteed to come to Dallas, per NFL Network's Jane Slater, where he'll be a top candidate to supplant Jeff Heath, who has moved on to the Las Vegas Raiders via NFL Free Agency.

"That’s the No. 1 thing in winning football games,'' new Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Nolan said of his and McCarthy's shared philosophy on that side of the ball. "Getting the ball for your offense.''

Clinton-Dix, the Alabama product who drafted in the first round by the Packers in 2014, most recently played for Washington and Chicago, and by the numbers, he's never quite reached that pickoff peak since 2016.

Meanwhile, Dallas this week brought back another safety in Darian Thompson, who signed a two-year deal earlier this week. And second-year guy Donovan Wilson has promise. But Wilson hasn't done it yet and Thompson, who did spot duty for the Cowboys in 2019, hasn't been a regular starter since 2017. But Clinton-Dix? He offers availability (he's never missed an NFL game) and he has 16 total interceptions in his career, all of which makes him a prime candidate to start at safety opposite Xavier Woods.

