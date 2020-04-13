FRISCO - It's always easy spending somebody else's money. DeMarcus Lawrence knows that drill well, a year ago having experienced NFL free agency and the franchise tag as America's football fans debates the merits of the Dallas Cowboys eventually agreeing with him on a $90 million contract.

But Tank is a football fan, too, and now he has an idea of how the NFL should spent its money.

The XFL is of course shut down, and unlike the NFL - which can continue to survive without actual games - sees its future in danger.

The always-outspoken Lawrence's idea to revive the minor league is not an unprecedented one; the NFL itself once oversaw NFL Europe, which was designed both to bring aboard fans from all around the world into the football fold and to allow the development of prospects who were on the cusp of NFL readiness.

Part of the XFL's purpose was similar to that latter goal: The development of talent, with the understanding that the very best players would get a chance to make the jump to the NFL. (Dallas has already taken advantage of that concept with the recent signing of former Alabama cornerback Saivion Smith, who played for the Houston franchise in the XFL.)

Tank, though, seems to have another reasoning in mind here. More jobs? Absolutely. More development? You bet. But as Lawrence himself notes in his tweet, the notion of "Never Enough Football'' hints at something we're all feeling, football fans and beyond.

We miss sports.