CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Tank Lawrence: The NFL Should Buy The XFL

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - It's always easy spending somebody else's money. DeMarcus Lawrence knows that drill well, a year ago having experienced NFL free agency and the franchise tag as America's football fans debates the merits of the Dallas Cowboys eventually agreeing with him on a $90 million contract.

But Tank is a football fan, too, and now he has an idea of how the NFL should spent its money.

The XFL is of course shut down, and unlike the NFL - which can continue to survive without actual games - sees its future in danger.

The always-outspoken Lawrence's idea to revive the minor league is not an unprecedented one; the NFL itself once oversaw NFL Europe, which was designed both to bring aboard fans from all around the world into the football fold and to allow the development of prospects who were on the cusp of NFL readiness.

Part of the XFL's purpose was similar to that latter goal: The development of talent, with the understanding that the very best players would get a chance to make the jump to the NFL. (Dallas has already taken advantage of that concept with the recent signing of former Alabama cornerback Saivion Smith, who played for the Houston franchise in the XFL.)

Tank, though, seems to have another reasoning in mind here. More jobs? Absolutely. More development? You bet. But as Lawrence himself notes in his tweet, the notion of "Never Enough Football'' hints at something we're all feeling, football fans and beyond.

We miss sports.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Would Cowboys 'Love' A First-Round Trade For Center Ruiz In NFL Draft?

Peter King Reports the Dallas Cowboys Would 'Love' A First-Round Trade For Center Cesar Ruiz In The Upcoming NFL Draft

Mike Fisher

NFL Draft: When Will Coach McCarthy's Cowboys Pick a WR?

NFL Draft: When Will Coach Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys Pick a WR? Some Green Bay Packers History Might Offer A Hint

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Free Agency & NFL Draft Positional Needs: Pick A QB?

How have the Dallas Cowboys done in free agency? Here we review the quarterback position (as of April 13). Plus, we update our NFL Draft need meter.

Matthew Postins

Cowboys & Coronavirus: Dak & Zeke Party On; What Are The Consequences?

Cowboys & Coronavirus: Dak Prescott & Ezekiel Elliott Party On, With No Punishment - But What Are The Consequences?

Mike Fisher

Florio Calls For NFL Action Against Dez Workouts With Cowboys Dak & Zeke

Mike Florio Calls For NFL Action Against Dez Bryant's Workouts With Cowboys Dak Prescott & Ezekiel Elliott - And His Point Is Correct

Mike Fisher

by

Bugzzzzz

Cowboys 1st & 10: The 5 Worst First-round picks in Dallas History

In this edition of First and 10, I dig into Dallas Cowboys history and find the five worst NFL Draft first-round picks in team history, plus Cowboys news of the week.

Matthew Postins

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Cowboys Sign Ex Alabama CB Saivion Smith

Updated by the Minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Free Agency Tracker: News from Dak and Amari to the D-Line Rebuilt

Mike Fisher

Joe Buck Explains Why It Seems He Hates The Cowboys (Kinda)

FOX Lead Voice Joe Buck Explains Why It Seems He Hates The Dallas Cowboys (Kinda)

Mike Fisher

by

Starlover2016

Cowboys 7-Round Mock Draft: Lessons Learned, Vol. 2 - They'll Pick Defense

In this edition of Cowboys SI 7-Round Mock Draft, I examine the last nine mocks to see what I've learned about what the Cowboys might do. Hint: Defense High

Matthew Postins

by

Starlover2016

Best Coast Podcast: How Will Cowboys Use Aldon Smith & Randy Gregory?

Best Coast Boys Podcast: How Will The Cowboys Use Aldon Smith & Randy Gregory? Plus, NFL Draft Notes

Mike Fisher