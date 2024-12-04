Cowboy Roundup: Team spreads holiday cheer, Jerry confident in top picks
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are at the point of the week where preparations are going to begin ramping up for Week 14.
This week, the Cowboys open as heavy underdogs at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, but they have momentum behind them and hope to capitalize on homefield advantage for the second time this season.
It wasn't easy at the start of the year, but things are trending in the right direction for Big D while the Bengals seem to be heading in the wrong direction. Of course, only time will tell.
As we wait for the week to show us which injuries are plaguing the team for the primetime showdown, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds.
Cowboys spread holiday cheer
The Dallas Cowboys made their annual trips to local hospitals to spread holiday cheer and bring joy to those who need it the most.
Jerry Jones remains confident in recent first-round picks
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram takes a closer look at recent first-round picks Tyler Guyton and Mazi Smith, who have struggled at the start of their careers, but continue to have the confidence of owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
