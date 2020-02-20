CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Tennessee's Trey Smith wins Jason Witten Man of Year Award

Bri Amaranthus

FRISCO - Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith is this year's winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, given annually to a Division I football player who has shown exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field.

"It means a lot,'' Smith said. "If you asked me (in 2018) where I’d be a year later, I wouldn’t expect this. I’m just extremely blessed to be here.”

The award was presented on Tuesday night at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters here at The Star in Frisco. The other two finalists were Air Force quarterback Isaiah Sanders and Southern California wide receiver Michael Pittman.

Smith’s career was once in doubt after blood clots were found in his lungs in 2018, but he rebounded to earn first-team all-Southeastern Conference honors this past season at Tennessee, which happens to be Witten's alma mater.

“Witten is an all time great,” Smith told me. “When I committed to the Volunteers, looking at their history and diving deep into it, his name always popped up as a great. Having an opportunity to represent the Volunteers here is a great honor.”

Smith has led coat drives for the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry each of the last two seasons. Over 1,000 coats were donated each year. Smith also frequently speaks to youth groups and elementary schools.

A $10,000 contribution in Smith’s name will go to his school’s athletic scholarship fund. The contribution will be made by Witten’s SCORE Foundation.

Smith is the third recipient of Witten’s annual award, which is the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player’s leadership, both on and off the field.

___

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Welcome to Sports Illustrated, Bri Amaranthus

Emmy-Award winning reporter Bri Amaranthus joins Sports Illustrated.

Bri Amaranthus

by

IndyCarTim

Witten: 'I'm Adamant I Can Still Play' (With the Cowboys or Elsewhere)

Dallas Cowboys Icon Jason Witten Meets the DFW Media At The Star And Makes A Pledge About His NFL Future

Mike Fisher

by

MikeFisher

CowboysSI.com NFL Mock Draft 4.0: A New Defender In Play

In my latest Dallas Cowboys 7-round NFL Mock Draft I go back to the safety position in the first round. But it's not the safety I selected in my first mock draft.

Matthew Postins

Emmitt Smith Hints Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Should Take 'America's Team' Discount

Dallas Cowboys Contracts Often Mean Headline News. Back in the Day, That Was the Case With Emmitt Smith, Who Has Some Modern-Day Advice for NFL Star Dak Prescott

Mike Fisher

'Fake News!' Says Cowboys WR Amari Cooper About Being Shot

The Dallas Police Department Is Debunking a Wednesday Morning Rumor of Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Having Been Shot in Dallas

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 'To-Do List' Criticisms Part 3: 'Build D-Line Around Tank Lawrence

The Respected NFL Analyst Bill Barnwell Prioritizes the Dallas Cowboys Issues but Trashes the Franchise in the Process. How Fair Are ESPN's 'Top 5' Criticisms of The Cowboys? Part 3: Build Around Tank

Mike Fisher

Did Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Just Reveal His $20M TV Future?

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo Is Loving The TV Business And Loving His TV 'Free Agency,' Too, Including Playing Coy About His Coming Decision

Mike Fisher

NFL Free Agency: Will the Cowboys Bid on Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney?

NFL Free Agency Approaches And Big Names Await. One Report Suggests A Bombshell, But Will the Dallas Cowboys Really Be Bidders on 'Big-Name' Seattle Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney?

Mike Fisher

Ex Cowboys Assistant Lands Job With Browns

A Former Dallas Cowboys Assistant Lands On His Feet With A New Job With the Cleveland Browns

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 'To-Do List' Criticisms, Part 2: 'What To Do With Amari Cooper?'

ESPN Has Created A Dallas Cowboys 'To-Do List' That Reads More Like a Series of Criticisms. Our Part 2 Analysis: 'What To Do With Amari Cooper?'

Mike Fisher