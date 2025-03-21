Tenure of Dallas Cowboys’ failed trade piece mercifully ends
When Brandin Cooks was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 in exchange for a fifth and sixth-round draft pick, it appeared to be a steal for America's Team.
Cooks has been a journeyman, with Dallas being the fifth team he played for. Despite bouncing around the league, he's had success at every stop, including going for 1,000 yards receiving at least once for every franchise.
That streak ended with the Cowboys, however. Cooks not only failed to gain 1,000 yards in a single season for Dallas, but leaves after two years without hitting the mark. In 26 games, he recorded 916 yards and 11 touchdowns on 80 receptions.
This failed trade mercifully came to an official end on Friday with Cooks signing a two-year, $13 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.
Cooks entered NFL free agency and while he was open to a return, it never seemed to be on the table. Dallas has a need for wide receiver depth but they didn't show any interest in bringing the veteran back for another year.
Instead, he returns to the team that selected him at No. 20 overall out of Oregon State in 2014. Cooks spent three years with New Orleans, racking up 215 receptions for 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns.
He left on a sour note but returns to work with a new staff led by former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.