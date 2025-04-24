Cowboy Roundup: Tetairoa McMillan needs to be the pick, Top draft needs
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's officially draft day.
There are plenty of questions as we approach the pick and no one knows what direction the team will go, but with Jerry Jones at the helm you know there will be some kind of excitement.
Whether it's a wide receiver, edge rusher, or offensive lineman, someone will call Dallas their new home.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds on social media and around the web. Indulge.
Tetairoa McMillan needs to be the pick
During the latest episode of NFL Live, Mina Kimes made the case for why the Cowboys need to pick Tetairoa McMillan if he is available. Watch the clip here.
Top draft needs
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the team's biggest needs entering the NFL Draft.
Cowboys Quick Hits
