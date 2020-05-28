CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Opens Pro Sports Venues - Under Certain Rules

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s newest expansion of economic reopenings should prove very exciting to professional sports fans in the state. Starting May 29, fans will be allowed at outdoor professional sports events in most Texas counties with a limit of 25 percent occupancy.

Before inviting spectators, the leagues must apply.

"Each professional sports league that desires to reopen must first submit a plan to the Texas Department of State Health Services,” Gov. Abbott announced. “Spectators are allowed for outdoor events, provided that outdoor venues limit the number of spectators to no more than 25 percent of the normal operating limits of the venue as determined by the facility owner. Spectators are not permitted for indoor events. Each plan must incorporate these minimum health protocols to the greatest extent possible."

Professional sports are allowed to resume in Texas starting May 31. The new rule does not provide an update for high school or college sports. It also excludes indoor professional sporting events, which means fans are not allowed in the American Airlines Center. The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs also play indoors - possibly a moot point, as the NBA and NHL are considering returning to play in “hub” cities.

The order does allow FC Dallas, the Houston Dynamo, Texas Motor Speedway, and the PGA Tour courses to be able to host fans in their facilities.

The PGA Tour is restarting its season in Texas on June 11-14. It previously stated no fans would be allowed and the most recent report by Brad Townsend says they will not have enough time to prepare to host fans safely.

What does this mean for the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys? Both teams play inside venues with retractable roofs. Is it unknown where the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium and the Rangers' new Globe Life Field (plus the Astros' Minute Maid Park, and the Texans' NRG Stadium) fall under the umbrella of the new COVID-19-forced rules.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four "Flaws" the Dallas Cowboys Offense Needs to Address

f Dak Prescott takes the next step, the Dallas Cowboys wont have many flaws to correct heading into 2020. But ... maybe they have four

BriAmaranthus

Chiefs Open Talks With Mahomes; What It Means To Dak & Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs Have Opened Contract Talks With QB Patrick Mahomes; Here's What It Means To QB Dak Prescott and His Dallas Cowboys Dominoes

Mike Fisher

Scouts Rank NFC East Cornerbacks: Cowboys No. 2 With A Bullet?

NFL Scouts Rank The NFC East Cornerbacks: Are The Dallas Cowboys No. 2 With A Bullet?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Contracts: 'Dak Wants $45M For 5th Year' - And What That Means

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: Analyst Chris Simms Says 'Dak Prescott Wants $45M For A 5th Year'; Here's What That Means

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

'What If'? History Re-Do Gives Cowboys Grabs to Jackie, Romo & Dez

'What If'? A Hypothetical Look at DFW Sports History Gives The Cowboys Good Grabs For Jackie, Romo and Dez - And the Mavs, Stars and Rangers All Dominate, Too

Richie Whitt

DeMarcus Ware Raves About Cowboys' New 'Hybrid' Defense

The Dallas Cowboys’ defensive line is already stealing headlines. And former star DeMarcus Ware is all about the "Hybrid'' of it all

BriAmaranthus

McCarthy Cowboys Q-and-A: From A (Aldon) To Z (Zeke)

New Coach Mike McCarthy Addresses Dak Prescott and More In This Dallas Cowboys Q-and-A: From A (Aldon) To Z (Zeke)

Mike Fisher

Scouts Rank NFC East Safeties: They Don't Love The Cowboys

NFL Scouts Rank the NFC East Safeties: In A Lukewarm Review, They Don't Love The Dallas Cowboys Tandem

Mike Fisher

Wanna Bet on NFL Rushing Title? Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott vs. Titans Henry

If you bet $100 right now, you’d win $600 if Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott tops the field in rushing yards at the end of the NFL season.

BriAmaranthus

A Cowboys Trade For Jamal Adams? 'Ship Has Sailed,' Says Rap Sheet

Could There Be A Dallas Cowboys Trade For Jets Star Safety Jamal Adams? That 'Ship Has Sailed,' Suggests NFL Network's Rap Sheet

Mike Fisher