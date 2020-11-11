Cowboys Claim Young Pass-Rusher Via Waivers

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys put in an NFL waiver claim on a pass-rusher this week and won.

But that pass-rusher isn’t Takk McKinley; it’s Ron’Dell Carter.

Carter, 6-3, 269 pounds, was plucked by the Colts off of the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad on September 30. He had previously signed onto the Cowboys practice squad on September 6 after having participated in Dallas' 2020 offseason program and training camp.

Carter, however, was waived during final cuts. ... and was eventually exposed to a move to the Colts.

Carter originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in April, following the NFL Draft.

Dallas’ opinion of Carter - who in college played in 44 games (29 starts) in three seasons at James Madison and finished with 48 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks - is that he is a young prospect with upside.

The Cowboys thought even more highly of McKinley in the NFL Draft, thinking of him as a first-round pick. But the Atlanta Falcons jumped ahead of Dallas in that draft to select McKinley, who has 17.5 sacks in three-plus Falcons seasons while falling into behavior-based disfavor in Atlanta.

McKinley, still just 25, was awarded, via the waiver system, to the Cincinnati Bengals. He will get his re-start in Cincy. Carter, meanwhile, just 23, will get another chance at a true NFL launch to his career back here in Dallas.