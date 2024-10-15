The exact game that will determine the future of Mike McCarthy's career with Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are entering dark waters. The franchise just suffered one of the worst losses in the league at the hands of the Detroit Lions, and the future forecast is looking like more damage is on the way.
After the bye week, the Cowboys will be facing one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NFL. A meeting with the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons will start that journey. However, it is the third game after the bye week that could be the demise of head coach Mike McCarthy.
Of course, this future all changes with a win over the 49ers and/or the Falcons. However, if the team is entering the meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-game losing streak and then fall to their longtime rivals, it may be enough for Jerry Jones to move on from McCarthy.
After a loss like the Cowboys' suffered on Sunday, emotions are high around the franchise, and rightfully so. The injury excuse can only go so far. At some point, someone will take the brunt of the accountability, and it could be McCarthy after a loss that nobody in Dallas wants to see.
