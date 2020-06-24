Chiefs Plan For Cowboys Ex Taco Charlton: 'Turn Him Into A Legend'

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have turned the page on Taco Charlton, who in the 2017 NFL Draft was the No. 28 pick in the first round for "America's Team.'' But the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs?

They're just now opening the book on Charlton ... and teammate and pal Frank Clark, who is entering his second season with the Chiefs, is prepared to turn Charlton into a ‘legend’.

“I feel like a lot of people are doubting Taco … And for the first part of his career, it hasn’t been to the standard that I’m sure he would want it to be,'' Clark said. "He’s had some great highlights and he’s done some good things in this league, but he has yet to do what I know he wants to do.”

Charlton was given some chances in Dallas before the coaching staff soured on him. Dallas waived the former first-round pick early in the 2019 season, at which time the Miami Dolphins grabbed him. Over the course of his season in Miami, Charlton recorded five sacks - but didn't play well enough, in the eyes of the Dolphins, to retain a roster spot. He was released, leaving the Chiefs to sign him to a one-year deal.

“I want to turn him into a legend,'' said Clark, who played with Charlton at Michigan. "First, just show him my work ethic. Show him how we do things with the Chiefs. ...There are certain things that you have to be able to live up to here. We’re the champs. We’re defending our ring and there’s going to be some standards that he has to live up to coming into that room.”

It's been a while since Charlton had an abundance of NFL support in his corner. "Legend'' seems a bit strong. But Clark's pledge is a start on Taco getting a chance to re-write his football autobiography.