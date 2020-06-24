CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Chiefs Plan For Cowboys Ex Taco Charlton: 'Turn Him Into A Legend'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have turned the page on Taco Charlton, who in the 2017 NFL Draft was the No. 28 pick in the first round for "America's Team.'' But the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs?

They're just now opening the book on Charlton ... and teammate and pal Frank Clark, who is entering his second season with the Chiefs, is prepared to turn Charlton into a ‘legend’.

“I feel like a lot of people are doubting Taco … And for the first part of his career, it hasn’t been to the standard that I’m sure he would want it to be,'' Clark said. "He’s had some great highlights and he’s done some good things in this league, but he has yet to do what I know he wants to do.”

Charlton was given some chances in Dallas before the coaching staff soured on him. Dallas waived the former first-round pick early in the 2019 season, at which time the Miami Dolphins grabbed him. Over the course of his season in Miami, Charlton recorded five sacks - but didn't play well enough, in the eyes of the Dolphins, to retain a roster spot. He was released, leaving the Chiefs to sign him to a one-year deal.

“I want to turn him into a legend,'' said Clark, who played with Charlton at Michigan. "First, just show him my work ethic. Show him how we do things with the Chiefs. ...There are certain things that you have to be able to live up to here. We’re the champs. We’re defending our ring and there’s going to be some standards that he has to live up to coming into that room.”

It's been a while since Charlton had an abundance of NFL support in his corner. "Legend'' seems a bit strong. But Clark's pledge is a start on Taco getting a chance to re-write his football autobiography. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Cowboys safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Escapes Da Bears

Dallas Cowboys safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix had a close encounter with a mother bear and her cub, while he was riding a scooter.

BriAmaranthus

Sports In 2020: 'Shut It Down, Let's Go Home'

Sports In 2020: The NFL, NBA And the Rest Are Not In Charge. COVID-19 Is In Charge. So ... 'Shut It Down, Let's Go Home'

Richie Whitt

Where Does Dak Prescott's Supporting Cowboys Cast Rank In NFL?

How does Dak Prescott and his supporting cast fare against the rest of the league? Could the Dallas Cowboys really be top-five?

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Top Betting Favorite In Jamal Adams Trade

The Odds Against Blockbuster Deals in the NFL are Always High. But, Just In Case ... The Dallas Cowboys Are The Top Betting Favorite In A Jamal Adams Trade

Mike Fisher

Dak Done: QB Signs $31.409M Tender, Becomes Cowboys Highest-Paid Ever

It's Official: Dak Prescott Signs His $31.409M Tender, Becomes Dallas Cowboys Highest-Paid Ever ... So Dak is Done - For Now

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Will Dak Prescott Signing Tender Ease Cowboys 'Hard Feelings'?

Is it "Dak Prescott vs. the Dallas Cowboys''? Due to the “extended period of time” of the contract talks, do hard feelings exist between either sides? Can they be soothed by the Tender Signing?

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Retiree Frederick Wins Prestigious NFL Halas Award

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick is retired but still collecting honors as has won the NFL's George Halas Award presented by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Mike Fisher

Dak Tender Signing: 1st Step Toward Cowboys '4-Year Fold'?

Dak Prescott Vs. The Dallas Cowboys Has Negotiations Moving In A Positive Direction; Is A 'Cave' From The Joneses The Next Step?

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

Amari Cooper Cowboys Secret: 'Thinking 3 Steps Ahead'

Chess-Playing Amari Cooper Reveals A Secret To His Dallas Cowboys Success: 'Thinking 3 Steps Ahead'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence Offers Take On Jerry Jones' Civil-Rights Silence

Dallas Cowboys Standout DeMarcus Lawrence Offers An Interesting Take On Jerry Jones' Civil-Rights Silence

Mike Fisher