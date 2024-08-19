Tiki Barber makes outrageous Daniel Jones-Dak Prescott take
NFL talking heads are already in full season mode regarding their Dallas Cowboys hot takes.
Former New York Giants star Tiki Barber had an outrageous claim regarding star quarterback Dak Prescott and Giant signal-caller Daniel Jones.
According to Barber, he would take Jones over Prescott "100 out of 100 times." The comment sparked buzz on social media with no one believing Barber actually believes his take.
"I would take Daniel Jones over Dak Prescott 100 out of 100 times," Barber said. "And I think most people would agree with me based on where these the projection of where both of these players are going."
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
He has shown that he is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and now it is only a matter of time until he is paid like one.
