Tom Brady blown away by Turkducken during Cowboys Thanksgiving game
The Dallas Cowboys hosted the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day in a game full of memorable moments.
There was a surprise appearance during the halftime show, big plays by DeMarvion Overshown, the incredible throwback jerseys, CeeDee Lamb's Grinch cleats, and a strong performance from the Rico Dowdle-led running game.
The game also honored John Madden which meant one thing: Turducken.
Tom Brady was in the booth for the broadcast and put the Turducken on full display during a brief cutaway from the action. Brady, who has noted bizarre eating habits, bit right in and was blown away by eating something with flavor.
Now ,do you believe Brady actually swallowed the meat or did he spit it out when the cameras cutaway. Whatever the case, he shouldn't quit his day job because we aren't buying his attempt to oversell.
The legend of John madden and Turducken lives on.
