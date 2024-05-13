Tom Brady Broadcasting Debut Set For Cowboys' Week 1 Showdown With Browns
The schedule is set to release on Wednesday May 15, but it hasn't stopped a few games from leaking, including the Cowboys' Week One matchup against the Browns and the broadcasting debut of Tom Brady.
The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2024-25 NFL regular season at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, promising a challenging test for America's Team to kick off the season.
The matchup will garner a lot of attention because it is a season-opener between two playoff teams from a year ago. Aside from the usual attraction of the Cowboys being America's Team, fans will also be tuning in to catch Tom Brady's broadcasting debut.
The Browns are the perfect matchup for the Cowboys in Week One, as the Cowboys can gauge whether their new additions will be difference-makers for the upcoming year.
The Cowboys are looking to improve their run defense and will be facing a run heavy offense. The Cowboys will also be having significant changes to their offensive line and will be facing one of the league's best defense's last season.
Of course, the matchup to watch will be first-round pick Tyler Guyton going up against reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.
The full schedule will be released at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 15, with schedule release shows on ESPN and the NFL Network.