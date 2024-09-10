Tom Brady changes his tune on Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Tom Brady's broadcast debut was a success during the Dallas Cowboys' 33-17 Week 1 win against the Browns. The game drew additional attention, as it marked Dak Prescott's first appearance since signing a four-year extension in the same day, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Following the game Brady gave praise to Dak Prescott stating "He has the ability at the line of scrimmage to be the field general that every team is looking for".
SEE MORE: Bill Belichick compares Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to legendary NFL duo
Brady also praised Prescott for his touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks, saying, "Nothing is too big for him. That touchdown pass he threw to Cooks early in the game—he gets up to the line of scrimmage, recognizes the blitz, actually changes the protection, feels the pressure, drifts away, and throws a great pass on a little corner route to Brandin Cooks for a touchdown."
Prescott has certainly earned the respect of his peers, but there's nothing better than receiving praise for your play from the G.O.A.T. in your sport.
With Brady backing him, it's time for all of Cowboys Nation to rally behind our superstar quarterback.
