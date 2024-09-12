Tom Brady shares NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 2
The NFL season is officially underway and it's time to kick off another week.
Once again, Tom Brady will be on the call for the Dallas Cowboys and he is fully on board with the team's hype after last weekend's shellacking of the Cleveland Browns.
Ahead of Thursday's showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, Brady dropped his first NFL Power Rankings of the season.
While the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers claimed the top two spots, the Cowboys checked in at No. 4, one place behind the Detroit Lions.
The Houston Texans rounded out the top five.
The Cowboys' next matchup is the team's home opener at AT&T Stadium. They will kick off against the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 15.
