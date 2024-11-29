Tom Brady roasted for making up Brandin Cooks nickname on broadcast
The Dallas Cowboys came out on top against the New York Giants in their Thanksgiving showdown, with the team showing a lot of fight on both sides of the ball.
Starting running back Rico Dowdle had his breakout performance, while Micah Parsons and DeMarvion Overshown put on a show.
But, there was something else that stood out.
MORE: Tom Brady blown away by Turkducken during Cowboys Thanksgiving game
Tom Brady was in the broadcast booth for FOX Sports and one call had everyone in Cowboys Nation raising their eyebrows.
Brady claimed that Brandin Cooks goes by the nickname "Cookie," something no one has heard before.
The idea of someone running a bit to get Tom Brady speaking nonsense during broadcasts is a hilarious thought.
Cooks' actual nickname is "The Archer," which is a reference to the Bible verse Psalm 144:6: "Send forth lightning and scatter the enemy. Shoot your arrows and rout them."
But if Tom Brady wants to call Cooks "Cookie," no one is going to stop him.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 winners & 2 losers as Cowboys feast against struggling Giants on Thanksgiving Day
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants Thanksgiving Week 13
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Thanksgiving Player of the Game
Why DeMarvion Overshown can't wear jersey number 0 with Dallas Cowboys