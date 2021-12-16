New: Pollard Practice Status With Cowboys

Pollard went through individual drills during the open media portion of practice, a step up from Wednesday.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys would like to get their rushing attack going back in the right direction. A healthy Tony Pollard is a step in the right direction ...

And Pollard took such a step on Thursday, participating in a Dallas practice for the first time since tearing his left plantar fascia on Dec. 2.

Coach Mike McCarthy said before the Thursday workout here at The Star that the team will "go with how he feels'' regarding Tony Pollard's practice plan. "If he can go today, we’ll see what the workload is when we get going.

"Gettin' better,'' is how he characterized Pollard's status.

Pollard engaged in pre-practice stretching with teammates, then work with director of rehabilitation Britt Brown on the resistance cords, and then rejoined the rest of the mostly-healthy Cowboys roster (on this day, but for left tackle Tyron Smith, who will miss Sunday's game at the Giants while resting his ankle, and cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who is ill) on backyard outdoor field.

He went through individual drills during the open media portion of practice, a step up from Wednesday, when McCarthy relayed that Pollard, who missed last Sunday's game against Washington, would be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. ... and instead, he came away with a DNP.

Pollard brings a dynamic presence to a 9-4 Cowboys team that could see its offense get healthier at the Giants, a 4-9 club that is floundering. That could also help the starting running back, Ezekiel Elliott, who for most of the year has dealt with a lingering knee injury. Elliott wore a knee brace for the first time in his pro career last Sunday against Washington. He was a full participant in the Wednesday's practice and said he will continue to wear the brace.

"His communication has been that he's ready to go," McCarthy said of Elliott.

Elliott's last 100-yard game this season was against this same Giants team back on Oct. 10 when he rushed for 110 yards in a 44-20 blowout at AT&T Stadium. In that same game, Pollard chipped in with 75 more rushing yards. Dallas can do that again Sunday ... if Elliott and Pollard are healthy enough to step forward without too much pain.

