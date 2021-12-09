Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cowboys BREAKING: Tony Pollard Reveals 'Torn Plantar Fascia' in Foot,' Says Washington is 'Game-Time Decision'

    Pollard on Thursday here at The Star revealed that he tore his left plantar fascia during 58-yard TD run in last Saints.
    Author:

    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys had labeled Tony Pollard’s injury as a “foot sprain,” but after two days of doing a great deal of practice work off to the side rehabbing with trainers, a revaluation from Pollard himself.

    Pollard on Thursday here at The Star revealed that he tore his left plantar fascia during 58-yard TD run in last Saints.

    “It’s really going to be a game-time decision,” said Pollard about playing on Sunday at Washington.

    Coach Mike McCarthy said earlier in the day that Pollard is in the Sunday game plan.

    “The plan,” he said, “is to take the week and put him on the projection to play on Sunday.”

    No image description

    1479C3F8-5A20-4002-9719-A30AC0CBC465
    Play

    Cowboys BREAKING: Tony Pollard Reveals 'Torn Plantar Fascia' in Foot,' Says Washington is 'Game-Time Decision'

    Pollard on Thursday here at The Star revealed that he tore his left plantar fascia during 58-yard TD run in last Saints.

    1 minute ago
    mcc dc
    Play

    'We're Going to Win This Game': McCarthy's Bold Take on Washington

    "This game'' is Sunday’s big division meeting at Washington, and both the game - and McCarthy's "boastful'' comments - deserve context.

    2 hours ago
    cow red romo
    Play

    Film Study: What McCarthy Just Did to Renew Cowboys Rivalry With Washington

    Let's be honest, there was a legendary Cowboys-Redskins rivalry. But nothing of substance between Cowboys-Washington. Mike McCarthy, it seems, would like to change that.

    2 hours ago

    And Pollard suggested that the prognosis might end up being fine, saying, “They say once you tear it, it actually heals better, and you don’t feel it as much. I’m waiting until I get to that point.”

    So there is at the very least a pain problem for the electric third-year Memphis product. And there is an Ezekiel Elliott issue, too, as he battles through a balky knee. … all of which justifies this week’s decision to sign veteran running back Ito Smith to the practice squad.

    It is Elliott's position that "you'll have to drag me off the field'' to miss games. It seems like Tony Pollard is, for the moment, taking the same approach.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    062D2412-F9F3-412D-894C-8EA3F9025ACB
    F01A3148-C916-448E-9212-632BDFB28BCE
    2850514C-853E-4500-819A-C387C0D92173
    1479C3F8-5A20-4002-9719-A30AC0CBC465
    3D9F3458-85E7-4CBE-ADEA-AD350E8671C1
    B409D488-3D33-4492-93BA-34B7AC67F436
    931A1A85-12AB-49BD-A5BD-9ED64B9674B7
    B3D2A34A-87E0-4F81-9BA6-38586C14799A
    239D6792-F7C4-4C19-B3CE-3AD3AFAB7312
    4A7BA100-01B9-4CF0-B43B-346384D31C35
    04D03482-FF3C-4D02-9E09-196297A0A1BF
    E6B5FEAF-200C-4516-AFAE-B39423D39592
    478A153D-FB6C-4CF3-997C-DDAD235953C8
    74E7D3E9-930D-4C63-96EA-1E0C7D051BE4
    FF466F1B-8302-480A-8849-2682B3CA3124
    F9A86151-E8E0-48DB-A80C-C8276B976BDB
    501C478D-7D3C-48F9-ACE8-7930183003A2
    894158A1-1D7E-4A98-88A5-EA5CB1822C1E
    1DF98C79-1EC7-46FA-99D6-C266EA21D0CD
    972224F6-AF79-4A12-9E81-C532477AF8DD
    0EA5F677-E7FA-45B3-BC22-01B68837BC9F
    9D3D6FD5-2F3C-4BCE-B67B-0E8F1EE7867A

    1479C3F8-5A20-4002-9719-A30AC0CBC465
    News

    Cowboys BREAKING: Tony Pollard Reveals 'Torn Plantar Fascia' in Foot,' Says Washington is 'Game-Time Decision'

    1 minute ago
    mcc dc
    News

    'We're Going to Win This Game': McCarthy's Bold Take on Washington

    2 hours ago
    cow red romo
    News

    Film Study: What McCarthy Just Did to Renew Cowboys Rivalry With Washington

    2 hours ago
    dak star clutch
    News

    Dak is Cowboys Nominee for NFL Sportsmanship Award

    3 hours ago
    linc mcc
    News

    How Close Did Cowboys Come to Hiring Lincoln Riley?

    6 hours ago
    0CF350C8-8806-43EF-8708-F9C4ECFCB3E4
    News

    LOOK Inside Cowboys Practice: Is Pollard Hurt?

    22 hours ago
    Cowboys - Montez Sweat
    News

    Washington's Pain Equals Cowboys' Gain?

    23 hours ago
    44A29C8B-3E17-4037-BAD6-D046F8D4E9AA
    News

    Injured Zeke Get MRI; Cowboys 'Will Have To Drag Me Off Field' To Miss

    Dec 8, 2021