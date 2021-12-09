Cowboys BREAKING: Tony Pollard Reveals 'Torn Plantar Fascia' in Foot,' Says Washington is 'Game-Time Decision'

Pollard on Thursday here at The Star revealed that he tore his left plantar fascia during 58-yard TD run in last Saints.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys had labeled Tony Pollard’s injury as a “foot sprain,” but after two days of doing a great deal of practice work off to the side rehabbing with trainers, a revaluation from Pollard himself.

“It’s really going to be a game-time decision,” said Pollard about playing on Sunday at Washington.

Coach Mike McCarthy said earlier in the day that Pollard is in the Sunday game plan.

“The plan,” he said, “is to take the week and put him on the projection to play on Sunday.”

And Pollard suggested that the prognosis might end up being fine, saying, “They say once you tear it, it actually heals better, and you don’t feel it as much. I’m waiting until I get to that point.”

So there is at the very least a pain problem for the electric third-year Memphis product. And there is an Ezekiel Elliott issue, too, as he battles through a balky knee. … all of which justifies this week’s decision to sign veteran running back Ito Smith to the practice squad.

It is Elliott's position that "you'll have to drag me off the field'' to miss games. It seems like Tony Pollard is, for the moment, taking the same approach.

