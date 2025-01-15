Top Dallas Cowboys head coaching candidate has fan base divided
The search for the next Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2025 has ignited a frenzy among fans, who anticipate a wild and unpredictable journey.
Several names, including Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn of the Detroit Lions, could generate immense excitement among Cowboys Nation if given the chance to interview. Even the prospect of Deion Sanders as head coach has captivated a segment of the passionate fanbase.
However, according to Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport, amidst the expected circus, a more understated approach might be the wisest move for the Cowboys.
Rehiring former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, currently with the Philadelphia Eagles, could re-unlock Dak Prescott and the offense's full potential.
Moore is deeply familiar with the Cowboys, having spent eight seasons in Dallas (2015-2022), including four as the team's offensive coordinator (2019-2022). During his tenure as coordinator, he twice guided the offense to a league-leading finish in total yards (2019 and 2021) and orchestrated the NFL's highest-scoring offense in 2021.
Under Moore, Prescott passed for 14,067 yards, throwing 99 touchdowns and 40 interceptions, while achieving a 67.02 percent completion average.
"Under Moore, the Cowboys were consistently one of the best offenses in football," he said. "The 35-year-old did plenty of good things during his time in Dallas, but arguably the best thing he did was get the most out of Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott.
"Prescott had two of the best seasons of his nine-year career with Moore as his offensive coordinator. Even with an injury-shortened season in 2020 and undoubtedly the unluckiest year of his pro career in 2022, Prescott was one of the NFL's best during the four years Moore was Dallas."
As the current offensive coordinator of the Eagles, the team ranks eighth in total yards (367.2), second in rushing offense (179.3), seventh in scoring (27.2), and tenth in third down rate (41.7%). Despite the success, it is worth noting that the Eagles' passing offense has been a surprise, averaging 187.9 yards per game, which ranks 29th in the league.
Despite achieving statistical success, Cowboys fans may not support the former assistant coach leading the team. Instead, a new face is more desirable that can help turn a team around that produced a disappointing 7-10 finish in 2024.
A fresh voice and a different coaching philosophy could bring a new energy and approach to the team, potentially unlocking untapped potential within the players.
The NFC East has become increasingly competitive, with the Eagles and Washington Commanders both emerging dominant force's. A new face could bring the necessary adjustments to compete at the highest level within the division.
