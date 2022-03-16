Skip to main content

Patriots Want Trade for Cowboys’ La'el Collins: Rumor

What if the Cowboys can get something in return for Collins - something, anything - in a trade … that isn't cap-damaging?

FRISCO - Are the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys working on a trade to salvage something from the La’el Collins?

The Cowboys are so soured on the starting right tackle that they are discussing the release Collins, maybe soon and then designated as a post-June 1 cut (the only way the move makes cap sense).

But what if they can get something in return for Collins - something, anything -  in a trade … that isn't cap-damaging?

The Patriots could be of service here.

Via Patriots reporter Andrew Callahan: "The Patriots have weighed acquiring Dallas' La'el Collins via trade, according to sources. Price had been a sticking point, but ...''

And the "but'' is that the Patriots on Tuesday sent Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fifth-round pick. That means they have some room for Collins, and maybe a need for him as well.

If Collins is cut and on the open market, a bidding war could commence. So, depending on the trade cost, the Patriots might think it would be wise to trade for him. Dallas has given Collins the right to shop for his own trade.

There is no financial benefit to Dallas with a trade this week, however. A deal made official before June 1 would save the Cowboys about $1 million under the cap, but cause Dallas to eat $14 million in dead money. A post-June 1 trade would actually create $5 million in cap room, but $5 million in dead money for 2022 - but because that would come after the NFL Draft, would offer no other immediate benefit.

