Travis Hunter beats potential Cowboys draft pick Ashton Jeanty for Heisman Trophy
The top college football stars in the country showed out in New York City on Saturday night for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
Dallas Cowboys fans had a particular interest, with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Colorado star Travis Hunter vying for the award.
Ultimately, Hunter came out on top.
Many believed Jeanty had a strong case for the award, but Hunter's prowess on both sides of the ball gave him the edge.
After receiving the award, Hunter gave a heartful speech and had a special moment with head coach Deion Sanders.
Hunter is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, while Jeanty's landing spot remains to be seen.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
