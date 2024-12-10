Trevon Diggs is active for Cowboys against Bengals in Week 14
With a showdown against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on tap for Monday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys were hopeful Trevon Diggs would make his return after missing two games. Stephen Jones went as far as to say they were “optimistic” he would be active and with just over an hour to go before kickoff, that’s proven to be the case.
Diggs, who was limited in practice and listed as questionable with a knee and groin injury, is officially playing against the Bengals.
Diggs played in just two games last season due to a torn ACL. In 2024, he’s appeared in 10 games and has 37 tackles, 8 pass defenses, and 2 interceptions.
MORE: Cowboys open AT&T Stadium roof for first time since falling sheet metal debacle
This will be the first game both Diggs and DaRon Bland are active together since Week 2 of the 2023 season. Blame, who had 9 interceptions in his second season, missed the first 10 games of the year with a Lisfranc injury.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Bengals: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 14 MNF
Dallas Cowboys make surprising trade in 3-round NFL mock draft
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?