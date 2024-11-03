Trevon Diggs active in Week 9 as Cowboys face Falcons
Trevon Diggs had an eventful week. He was called out by a reporter following the Dallas Cowboys loss to the San Francsico 49ers and later apologized for how he responded.
The two buried the hatchet, leading to a fun story. From there, the attention turned to his calf. Diggs, who suffered an injury in the loss, was dealing with what Jerry Jones called a tear. He was said to be a game-time decision for Week 9 and made the trip to Atlanta.
MORE: 7 running back options Cowboys need to consider at NFL trade deadline
Diggs was able to test his calf out early on Sunday and it was reported roughly two hours before kickoff that he would be active.
This is excellent news for Dallas, especially since DaRon Bland is still out. They're also without Micah Parsons once again.
Losing Diggs as well for the showdown with Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons would have been a major blow. It's still going to be a tough outing for this defense but having the leader of their secondary on the field should offer a boost to their confidence.
