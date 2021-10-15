    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Trevon Diggs Injury: 'Ready to Go' or 'Game-Time Decision' for Cowboys at Patriots?

    Diggs will be "ready to go,'' Jones says, then including left tackle Tyron Smith in the conversation. "They''ll be ready to play.''
    Author:

    FRISCO - Mike McCarthy wants to play it close to the vest.

    Jerry Jones wants to do an entertaining radio show.

    Which leaves us with a jumble of thoughts on the availability for Sunday's NFL Week 6 at New England of cornerback Trevon Diggs, the league leader in interceptions, who is dealing with an ankle problem.

    Diggs played through the issue in last week's blowout of the Giants, but he has missed some practice time this week here at The Star due to his ankle soreness.

    So what about Sunday?

    As coach McCarthy was telling us in his Friday press conference as the team prepares for a trip to New England to face the Patriots that Diggs would be a "game-time decision,'' owner Jones was on the radio promising that Diggs would play.

    Diggs will be "ready to go,'' Jones told 105.3 The Fan, then including left tackle Tyron Smith in the conversation. "They''ll be ready to play.'' (Here's the scoop on Smith and his MRI.)

    No image description

    BD757EEF-E680-4DBD-99F7-E42267563AA6
    Play

    Trevon Diggs Injury: 'Ready to Go' or 'Game-Time Decision'?

    Diggs will be "ready to go,'' Jones says, then including left tackle Tyron Smith in the conversation. "They''ll be ready to play.''

    12 minutes ago
    dak tyron
    Play

    Cowboys Have MRI Results on Tyron Smith; Status for Patriots?

    "He's planning on playing on Sunday,'' a source tells CowboysSI.com.

    22 minutes ago
    r828133_1296x729_16-9
    Play

    Former Eagle Zach Ertz Has A New Home

    Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

    28 minutes ago

    The Cowboys hoped Diggs might advance a bit on Thursday, McCarthy saying, “We’ll see if we can maybe get him into the individual (drills). That will be the most he’ll probably do today.”

    But in fact, the second-year standout spent most of the day on the cords with the training staff. Some have called that "a management day for Diggs,'' but in fact, he was not ready to go.

    Today at The Star? Expect more of the same, Diggs working with trainer Britt Brown on upping his readiness for Sunday in Foxborough.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    BD757EEF-E680-4DBD-99F7-E42267563AA6
    News

    Trevon Diggs Injury: 'Ready to Go' or 'Game-Time Decision'?

    12 minutes ago
    dak tyron
    News

    Cowboys Have MRI Results on Tyron Smith; Status for Patriots?

    22 minutes ago
    r828133_1296x729_16-9
    News

    Former Eagle Zach Ertz Has A New Home

    28 minutes ago
    patriots-cowboys-2019-ap-photo-1617136795
    News

    Drive for Five Straight: How to Watch Cowboys vs. Patriots

    1 hour ago
    D2ADED81-E731-4E17-B8AC-009FEE530360
    News

    Belichick Raves About Cowboys’ Kellen

    3 hours ago
    tyron ro
    News

    Tyron Trouble? MRI on Neck Raises Cowboys’ ‘Level of Concern’

    18 hours ago
    cow pats clutch
    News

    Scouts - & McCarthy - Offer Views of Rookie QB Mac Jones

    18 hours ago
    mac diggs
    News

    Trevon Diggs Injury Update for 'Overrated' Cowboys

    19 hours ago