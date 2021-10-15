Trevon Diggs Injury: 'Ready to Go' or 'Game-Time Decision'?

Diggs will be "ready to go,'' Jones says, then including left tackle Tyron Smith in the conversation. "They''ll be ready to play.''

FRISCO - Mike McCarthy wants to play it close to the vest.

Jerry Jones wants to do an entertaining radio show.

Which leaves us with a jumble of thoughts on the availability for Sunday's NFL Week 6 at New England of cornerback Trevon Diggs, the league leader in interceptions, who is dealing with an ankle problem.

Diggs played through the issue in last week's blowout of the Giants, but he has missed some practice time this week here at The Star due to his ankle soreness.

So what about Sunday?

As coach McCarthy was telling us in his Friday press conference as the team prepares for a trip to New England to face the Patriots that Diggs would be a "game-time decision,'' owner Jones was on the radio promising that Diggs would play.

Diggs will be "ready to go,'' Jones told 105.3 The Fan, then including left tackle Tyron Smith in the conversation. "They''ll be ready to play.'' (Here's the scoop on Smith and his MRI.)

The Cowboys hoped Diggs might advance a bit on Thursday, McCarthy saying, “We’ll see if we can maybe get him into the individual (drills). That will be the most he’ll probably do today.”

But in fact, the second-year standout spent most of the day on the cords with the training staff. Some have called that "a management day for Diggs,'' but in fact, he was not ready to go.

Today at The Star? Expect more of the same, Diggs working with trainer Britt Brown on upping his readiness for Sunday in Foxborough.

