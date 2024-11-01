Trevon Diggs injury update: Cowboys All-Pro has some hope for Week 9
Trevon Diggs is dealing with a calf injury that has kept him out of practice this week, and there is some concern that the Dallas Cowboys All-Pro defensive back could miss Sunday's Week 9 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.
However, it's not all doom and gloom.
According to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, there is some hope that Diggs could see the field in Atlanta, but it is no guarantee.
While star defenders Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland have been ruled out again, Diggs will be a game-time decision.
Diggs is an All-Pro for a reason, and if the Cowboys can get a healthy Lamb and Diggs playing together, it could work wonders for the team in practice as they attempt to drum up a defensive gameplay.
