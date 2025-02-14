Cowboys Country

Trevon Diggs injury update provided by fellow Cowboys defensive star

Dallas Cowboys star defensive back Trevon Diggs is recovering from season-ending surgery and an update has been provided by fellow defensive star Micah Parsons.

While the Dallas Cowboys will spend the NFL offseason looking to add talent at areas of need, they will also be monitoring the health of several key players whose season came to a premature end due to injury.

One of those players is star cornerback Trevon Diggs, whose season ended due to a knee injury for the second straight season.

In January, Diggs underwent chondral tissue graft surgery on his left knee.

There were reports that Diggs could miss all of the offseason workouts and potentially part of training camp, and now we have an injury update from fellow defensive star Micah Parsons.

"He had a successful surgery. I talked to him, and he's doing real well. He's in Dallas and he's doing exactly what he's supposed to do," Parsons said, via Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com. "He's the ultimate competitor. He knows when he comes back, and he'll be back real soon, he'll be great.

"It's just all about regaining stability and resting."

Diggs, a key defensive player for the Cowboys, has been a cornerstone of the team's secondary since his breakout season in 2021. Known for his ball-hawking skills, Diggs has earned two Pro Bowl selections and established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the league.

Having Diggs return to the field will be key for the Cowboys secondary for the 2025 season, and hopefully he can return to his top form and avoid another injury setback.

