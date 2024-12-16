Trevon Diggs injury update spells bad news for Cowboys' 2025 defense
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 NFL campaign has been hampered by injuries and the team received bad news regarding another star player over the weekend.
Star cornerback Trevon Diggs can't catch a break and suffered another knee injury to end his season.
But, it gets worse.
According to Clarence Hill of All DLLS, the knee injury could keep Diggs out for most of the 2025 season due to the timing of the injury and the significance of the cartiledge damage.
“This is a serious injury, okay? He could possibly miss most of the next season," Hill said.
This season, Diggs had 42 tackles and two interceptions in 11 appearances before the news. Diggs had been dealing with the injury all season.
Last year, Diggs missed a majority of the season with a torn ACL suffered during practice in September. Diggs has played in just 13 of 31 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.
Without Diggs in the lineup, the Cowboys will turn to Amani Oruwariye on the outside.
