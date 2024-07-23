Cowboys Country

Trevon Diggs injury update ahead of Dallas Cowboys training camp

Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs is extected to start training camp on the PUP list as he prepares to return from an ACL injury.

Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs will be in attendance for the start of training camp, but that doesn't mean he will be taking the field.

Diggs suffered a torn ACL in practice while preparing for the Cowboys' Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

While he is expected to be fully healthy for the start of camp, but he is expected to start the time in Oxnard, California on the active/physically unable to perform list, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Once Diggs passes a physical, he can return to practice.

Dallas has been eagerly waiting for the return of the former All-Pro, who joins DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis as starters in the defensive backfield.

The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.

Dallas will hold an "Opening Ceremony" on the first weekend in Oxnard, while the first padded practice will be a week after their arrival.

