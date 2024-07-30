Trevon Diggs removed from PUP list; cleared for training camp debut
In a major boost for the Dallas Cowboys' defense, cornerback Trevon Diggs has been cleared to return to practice after passing his physical and being removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.
The 25-year-old Diggs was placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp as he continued to recover from a torn ACL suffered last September. His recovery has been closely monitored, and his return to the field marks a significant milestone in his rehabilitation process.
Diggs, an All-Pro cornerback known for his ball-hawking skills, can now participate in the team's first padded practice in Oxnard as early as today.
Micah Parsons excited for Trevon Diggs' return to Cowboys
The news comes as a relief to Cowboys fans who have been eagerly awaiting the return of their star defender.
As the Cowboys gear up for their first padded practice, all eyes will be on the All-Pro corner as he makes his much-anticipated return to the field.
