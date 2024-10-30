Trevon Diggs provides injury update on Trevon Diggs
The Dallas Cowboys received a bit of a scare on Wednesday when star cornerback Trevon Diggs was absent from practice due to an undisclosed injury. However, the All-Pro cornerback updated reporters on his status, revealing that he is experiencing tightness in his calf.
“It was a little sore coming out of the game. Probably one of the plays I got hit or something. I’m getting treatment and working through it,” Diggs said.
Although the injury is not serious, the Cowboys will closely monitor Diggs' recovery as they get ready to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.
Earlier in the season, Diggs also dealt with an ankle injury and had a leg injury in Week 4 during the Cowboys' 20-15 victory over the New York Giants.
The Cowboys earlier today activated All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, who is aiming to make his season debut in Atlanta. He hopes to take the field alongside Diggs for the first time since Week 2 of 2023.
